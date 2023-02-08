Wordle hint and answer #599: Wednesday, February 8

Audio player loading…

Reveal the answer to today's Wordle in a flash: just scroll or click straight to today's winning word. Prefer to take the daily Wordle at your own pace? Then take some time browsing our tips and archives, or check out the clue for the February 8 (599) challenge below.

That was close. The pair of greens I found early on ended up throwing a bit of a spanner in the works, as the yellow I'd uncovered didn't seem to fit anywhere it was supposed to. Luckily the greys guided the way, and I was able to find today's answer with my penultimate guess.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, February 8

The word you're looking for today means to swing something around—arms, for example—in a wild manner. It's also the name of an old-fashioned threshing tool consisting of a wooden handle attached to a shorter stick.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 599 answer?

Get those greens. The answer to the February 8 (599) Wordle is FLAIL.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 7: APPLE

APPLE February 6: NINTH

NINTH February 5: DANCE

DANCE February 4: UNLIT

UNLIT February 3: TASTY

TASTY February 2: SHIRK

SHIRK February 1: SCOLD

SCOLD January 31: CROSS

CROSS January 30: CRAVE

CRAVE January 29: FISHY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.