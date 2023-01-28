Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #588, January 28

Audio player loading…

Scroll down for hints, tips, and clues designed to make today's Wordle (opens in new tab) that much easier to solve, or make sure you win with a peek at the answer to the January 28 (588) Wordle—the word you're looking for is only a quick click away.

Staring at four yellows is always an odd experience because when you're in that tricky situation, the answer could be either one guess or a hundred away. By some blind luck, my follow-up to today's awkwardness turned a few of them into just the right sort of greens, and after that, all I had to do was add the successful finishing touch.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, January 28

When someone is attracted to another person they behave in this way, although it's usually in a casual, playful manner rather than serious and intense. If you _____ with the idea of doing something, you briefly consider giving it a go. There's just one vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 588 answer?

Weekends are for winning. The answer to the January 28 (588) Wordle is FLIRT.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 27: WORRY

WORRY January 26: BEEFY

BEEFY January 25: MAIZE

MAIZE January 24: COUNT

COUNT January 23: ELUDE

ELUDE January 22: MATEY

MATEY January 21: BLURB

BLURB January 20: ALTER

ALTER January 19: MUCKY

MUCKY January 18: CHARD

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.