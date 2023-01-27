Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #587, January 27

Audio player loading…

Here you'll find as much help as you do—or don't—want to solve the January 27 (587) Wordle (opens in new tab). Prefer a little prod in the right direction? Then take a look at the clue written just below. Hoping to improve your daily game? You'll find general tips on this very page. Need the answer in a hurry? It's only a click away.

This was one of those days where I had the right idea but not enough guesses to see it through to the finish, and that meant I ended up just two letters off a full row of greens at the end. My final guess was no less valid than the right answer—and it's that little bit of luck that makes Wordle so unpredictable and exciting.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, January 27

Today's Wordle means to be concerned, anxious, or unhappy about something coming up in the future—anything from a large credit card bill to an important job interview.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, look out for the repeat letter in today's Wordle answer.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 587 answer?

Nobody should lose on a Friday. The answer to the January 27 (587) Wordle is WORRY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 26: BEEFY

BEEFY January 25: MAIZE

MAIZE January 24: COUNT

COUNT January 23: ELUDE

ELUDE January 22: MATEY

MATEY January 21: BLURB

BLURB January 20: ALTER

ALTER January 19: MUCKY

MUCKY January 18: CHARD

CHARD January 17: ADOPT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.