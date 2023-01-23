Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #583, January 23

Audio player loading…

Start your Wordle (opens in new tab) week with a win: read our helpful daily clue if you'd just like a little hint, take a look at our guides if you'd like to improve your game in general, and don't worry if you're one guess away from oblivion—you'll find the answer to the January 23 (583) Wordle just a quick scroll or click away.

I had a close but very satisfying call today. The answer only came together on the very last attempt, as those usually helpful green boxes were largely absent. A nice early win is less stressful, but definitively snatching victory from the jaws of defeat can't be beat.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, January 23

Today's Wordle means to avoid, dodge, or generally not get caught. It's also used if something isn't quite understood too: the true meaning of a complex document might _____ someone, for example. There are two vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 583 answer?

Five green boxes, just for you. The answer to the January 23 (583) Wordle is ELUDE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 22: MATEY

MATEY January 21: BLURB

BLURB January 20: ALTER

ALTER January 19: MUCKY

MUCKY January 18: CHARD

CHARD January 17: ADOPT

ADOPT January 16: FROCK

FROCK January 15: SPIRE

SPIRE January 14: KOALA

KOALA January 13: HUMAN

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.