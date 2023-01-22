Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #582, January 22

Audio player loading…

Read as much or as little Wordle (opens in new tab) help as you need, from general guess-saving advice to the January 22 (582) answer laid out in bold capital letters. Those hoping for something less extreme will find a clue for today's Wordle just below, designed to nudge you in the right direction without giving the game away.

I found today's answer came quite quickly—perhaps down to a little luck, or maybe just being in the right frame of mind. Whatever the case, I do love a day when it all falls together and the answer just seems to fall from your fingertips.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, January 22

It might help to focus on UK and Australian-style English vocabulary if you want to find today's answer. This informal word is used to describe someone friendly, pally, or chummy. There are two different vowels to discover today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 582 answer?

Let's keep winning. The answer to the January 22 (582) Wordle is MATEY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 21: BLURB

BLURB January 20: ALTER

ALTER January 19: MUCKY

MUCKY January 18: CHARD

CHARD January 17: ADOPT

ADOPT January 16: FROCK

FROCK January 15: SPIRE

SPIRE January 14: KOALA

KOALA January 13: HUMAN

HUMAN January 12: LEAPT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.