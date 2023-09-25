Today's Wordle hint and answer #828: Monday, September 25

Not having much luck with Wordle today? Don't worry if those winning green letters haven't turned up yet—if you're here then that means you're only a single click away from the answer to today's Wordle. And if you've still got a few rows to spare and would like a little help rather than an instant win, why not take a look at the clue for the September 25 (828) game first?
I almost talked myself out of trying today's answer—it couldn't be that word, could it? All I can say is thank goodness I ignored my doubting self, and don't be afraid to follow up on your own "weird" guesses if you find yourself in a similar position.
Today's Wordle hint
A Wordle hint for Monday, September 25
Today's answer can refer to harsh stony terrain—or that long-running series of Sylvester Stallone movies. No, not Rambo: the other one.
Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?
No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.
Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day
If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:
- A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.
- The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.
- Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.
You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.
Today's Wordle answer
What is the #828 Wordle answer?
You might need this. The answer to the September 25 (828) Wordle is ROCKY.
Previous Wordle answers
The last 10 Wordle answers
Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.
Here are some recent Wordle answers:
- September 24: RIGHT
- September 23: CAROL
- September 22: BRUSH
- September 21: STONE
- September 20: SNARE
- September 19: CLOSE
- September 18: FRANK
- September 17: MUSIC
- September 16: ANGEL
- September 15: EXERT
Learn more about Wordle
There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.
Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.
Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).
If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.
Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.