Today's Wordle hint and answer #828: Monday, September 25

Not having much luck with Wordle today? Don't worry if those winning green letters haven't turned up yet—if you're here then that means you're only a single click away from the answer to today's Wordle. And if you've still got a few rows to spare and would like a little help rather than an instant win, why not take a look at the clue for the September 25 (828) game first?

I almost talked myself out of trying today's answer—it couldn't be that word, could it? All I can say is thank goodness I ignored my doubting self, and don't be afraid to follow up on your own "weird" guesses if you find yourself in a similar position.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Monday, September 25

Today's answer can refer to harsh stony terrain—or that long-running series of Sylvester Stallone movies. No, not Rambo: the other one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #828 Wordle answer?

You might need this. The answer to the September 25 (828) Wordle is ROCKY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 24: RIGHT

RIGHT September 23: CAROL

CAROL September 22: BRUSH

BRUSH September 21: STONE

STONE September 20: SNARE

SNARE September 19: CLOSE

CLOSE September 18: FRANK

FRANK September 17: MUSIC

MUSIC September 16: ANGEL

ANGEL September 15: EXERT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.