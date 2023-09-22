Today's Wordle hint and answer #825: Friday, September 22

Keep on scrolling and you'll soon find yourself surrounded by all the Wordle help you could ever wish for. There's a hint for the September 22 (825) game ready and waiting if you need it, and if you're in danger of a complete wipe, today's Wordle answer will soon set things right.

If Wordle gave out prizes for spectacularly missing today's answer for far too long, I'm sure I'd be in the running for first place. Winning with just one guess left to go always feels like such a narrow escape, especially when those yellow letters refuse to flip to green for row after row.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, September 22

This common tool is used on people and animals to keep hair (or fur) neat and tidy, by artists to spread pigment on canvas, and decorators to apply paint onto walls. Today's answer is mostly consonants—four of them, in fact.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #825 Wordle answer?

Here's your win. The answer to the September 22 (825) Wordle is BRUSH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 21: STONE

STONE September 20: SNARE

SNARE September 19: CLOSE

CLOSE September 18: FRANK

FRANK September 17: MUSIC

MUSIC September 16: ANGEL

ANGEL September 15: EXERT

EXERT September 14: RAYON

RAYON September 13: CLEAR

CLEAR September 12: WHISK

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.