Today's Wordle hint and answer #817: Thursday, September 14

Looking for today's Wordle answer? There's a clue for the daily puzzle not far down this page—feel free to use it if you're running out of guesses and need a little push. Need something stronger? Sure thing. The answer to the September 14 (817) Wordle is only a click away.

Uncovering the solution to today's puzzle took a bit of a leap of faith, after my results soon made it clear that the normal, "safe", combinations I kept reaching for weren't going to be much help. I'm glad I was brave: I wouldn't have gone for today's Wordle answer—and I would have lost—if I'd been more careful.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Thursday, September 14

Remembering the name of a specific semi-synthetic fabric is the key to winning today's Wordle. This common textile is often used in everyday clothes, and is apparently made from regenerated cellulose. You'll need to uncover two different vowels to win.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #817 Wordle answer?

Here's your next win. The answer to the September 14 (817) Wordle is RAYON.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

September 13: CLEAR

CLEAR September 12: WHISK

WHISK September 11: OLDER

OLDER September 10: QUOTE

QUOTE September 9: LUCKY

LUCKY September 8: ROUSE

ROUSE September 7: DWELL

DWELL September 6: GNASH

GNASH September 5: BIRCH

BIRCH September 4: GIDDY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.