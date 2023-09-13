Today's Wordle hint and answer #816: Wednesday, September 13

Scroll on down and claim your daily Wordle victory: the answer to the September 13 (816) game is waiting for you just below. On your way there, you'll also find a helpful hint for today's game, as well as a generous sprinkling of general tips if you want to polish your Wordle technique, too.

A solid start soon led me to today's Wordle answer although looking back, I can see clear as day that I could have got it even earlier, if only I'd been a little less eager to rush headlong into my daily game. Maybe I'll show a little more thoughtfulness tomorrow. Maybe.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, September 13

A perfectly transparent substance or material, such as clean water or a spotless glass window, could be described using today's answer. This same word could also be used when talking about something that's obvious or easily understood too. There are two different vowels hidden in here.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #816 Wordle answer?

Here's that win you were looking for. The answer to the September 13 (816) Wordle is CLEAR.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 12: WHISK

WHISK September 11: OLDER

OLDER September 10: QUOTE

QUOTE September 9: LUCKY

LUCKY September 8: ROUSE

ROUSE September 7: DWELL

DWELL September 6: GNASH

GNASH September 5: BIRCH

BIRCH September 4: GIDDY

GIDDY September 3: AWAIT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.