Today's Wordle hint and answer #815: Tuesday, September 12

All the help you need to solve today's Wordle is on this very page, whether you're after a quick brush-up of your general skills or an easy win. There are tips, a clue written for the September 12 (815) puzzle, and of course, today's Wordle answer ready and waiting to go.

Today's puzzle turned out to be a real rollercoaster of emotions for me, veering from utter despair to four green letters, then from four green letters to please be the answer please oh thank goodness. Never has being almost completely right been so very wrong. Let's hope tomorrow's Wordle isn't quite so stressful.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, September 12

If you were cooking or baking and needed to beat lots of air into some eggs, you'd probably use today's answer to do so. This word can also mean to quickly take someone or something away to another place too. There's only a single vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #815 Wordle answer?

Stuck? Not any more. The answer to the September 12 (815) Wordle is WHISK.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 11: OLDER

OLDER September 10: QUOTE

QUOTE September 9: LUCKY

LUCKY September 8: ROUSE

ROUSE September 7: DWELL

DWELL September 6: GNASH

GNASH September 5: BIRCH

BIRCH September 4: GIDDY

GIDDY September 3: AWAIT

AWAIT September 2: ONION

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.