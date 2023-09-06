Today's Wordle hint and answer #809: Wednesday, September 6

Congratulations—you're about to win today's Wordle. Whether you're hoping to find the answer to the September 6 (809) game served up on a plate, a helpful clue written especially for Wednesday's Wordle, or you'd just like to read a few general tips, you'll find all that and more below.

I'm not quite sure how it's possible to find so many letters and get only one of them in the right order, but there I was, staring at three yellows and just one green. Luckily for me, I noticed that the combination I had could really only be rearranged one way, so finding today's Wordle answer came quickly.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, September 6

Today's word is something teeth can do, either literally or metaphorically, when someone or something is angry. Think of the name of a biting motion, swift and fierce. You only have to uncover one vowel to win.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #809 Wordle answer?

One win, coming up. The answer to the September 6 (809) Wordle is GNASH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 5: BIRCH

September 4: GIDDY

September 3: AWAIT

September 2: ONION

September 1: SPACE

August 31: BRIDE

August 30: AUDIO

August 29: CAPER

August 28: WRITE

August 27: PEACE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.