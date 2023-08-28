Today's Wordle hint and answer #800: Monday, August 28

Win your daily Wordle with ease: just click or scroll straight to today's answer and bask in that fresh +1 to your win streak. Only after a little help? You've got it. There's plenty of tips just below, as well as a fresh clue written especially for the August 28 (800) game.

I only won today's Wordle after four increasingly embarrassing attempts, each and every one of them packed with fresh yellows and greens that I failed to make any effective use of for far too long. Here's a fresh Wordle tip, mostly for myself: we've all got 24 hours to solve this puzzle, it doesn't need to be rushed first thing in the morning.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, August 28

The answer today describes the act of jotting down thoughts on paper, typing words into a document, or even adding new data to a disc or other storage device. A folder on your computer might be _____ protected, to prevent changes. There are two different vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #800 Wordle answer?

One win, coming up. The answer to the August 28 (800) Wordle is WRITE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 27: PEACE

PEACE August 26: CHOIR

CHOIR August 25: OCEAN

OCEAN August 24: WORDY

WORDY August 23: VERVE

VERVE August 22: SPICE

SPICE August 21: BEACH

BEACH August 20: QUEST

QUEST August 19: MAGMA

MAGMA August 18: EXACT

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.