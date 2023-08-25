Today's Wordle hint and answer #797: Friday, August 25

Win every Wordle in a flash. The answer to today's game and every other is never more than a quick click away. Or if you're just in need of a little help, why not spend some time with our helpful tips, or take a look at the clue for the August 25 (797) game?

My opening guess today struck gold—there's not much that feels better than a Wordle won in just two goes. I'm not sure I'll be able to repeat this extraordinary feat tomorrow, but either way, it's always nice to see it happen every once in a while.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Friday, August 25

The planet has just five of these bodies of water, although they're large enough to cover most of the Earth. What's bigger than a sea? You'll have to find three different vowels to solve today's Wordle.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.

Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.

Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #797 Wordle answer?

Welcome to your latest win. The answer to the August 25 (797) Wordle is OCEAN.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 24: WORDY

WORDY August 23: VERVE

VERVE August 22: SPICE

SPICE August 21: BEACH

BEACH August 20: QUEST

QUEST August 19: MAGMA

MAGMA August 18: EXACT

EXACT August 17: AMISS

AMISS August 16: SCRUB

SCRUB August 15: INDEX

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.