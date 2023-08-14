Today's Wordle hint and answer #786: Monday, August 14

All the help you need to solve today and every day's Wordle is right here. Give your game a little guidance with our daily clue, read through our tips and guides if you'd like to refresh your skills, or go straight for the win with the answer to the August 14 (786) game.

Ah, I do love it when a casual prod of my daily Wordle game reveals not one or two green letters, but a whole four of them all at once. Sure, some days it's nice to put on my best thinking cap and carefully whittle down the clues—but some days it's just great to win.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Monday, August 14

Anything resembling or even behaving like a serpent could be called today's word, such as a long coil of rope, or even a gymnast's sinuous movements. You only need to find a single vowel to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #786 Wordle answer?

Here's your next Wordle win. The answer to the August 14 (786) Wordle is SNAKY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 13: WRATH

WRATH August 12: QUICK

QUICK August 11: HELLO

HELLO August 10: EMPTY

EMPTY August 9: LOVER

LOVER August 8: BULLY

BULLY August 7: BROOK

BROOK August 6: POLYP

POLYP August 5: ANODE

ANODE August 4: CHART

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.