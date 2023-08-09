Today's Wordle hint and answer #781: Wednesday, August 9

Find all your daily Wordle help here on PC Gamer. Take a look at our general tips designed to improve every game, get some guided help with today's clue, or go straight for the win with the answer to the August 9 (781) puzzle.

I unintentionally caused myself some trouble while working through today's Wordle, getting so caught up in trying to attach other letters to my greens that any thoughts of careful, guess-maximising, play fell by the wayside. I did manage to dig my way out of this hole just before the end, I just wish I'd found today's Wordle answer sooner.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, August 9

A person in a romantic relationship might refer to their partner as their _____. This term can also apply to anyone with a passion for just about anything. Someone who adores wildlife might be called an animal _____, for example. You'll need to find two different vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #781 Wordle answer?

Welcome to your Wednesday win. The answer to the August 9 (781) Wordle is LOVER.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 8: BULLY

BULLY August 7: BROOK

BROOK August 6: POLYP

POLYP August 5: ANODE

ANODE August 4: CHART

CHART August 3: PARTY

PARTY August 2: BEGET

BEGET August 1: TENTH

TENTH July 31: STYLE

STYLE July 30: BATHE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.