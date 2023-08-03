Today's Wordle hint and answer #775: Thursday, August 3

Don't worry if you're struggling with today's Wordle, because there's a clue designed to help you solve the August 3 (775) puzzle just below, alongside some useful tips, links to our essential guide, and the all-important answer to today's game.

This was one of those that took more attempts than I would have liked to finish, but as each guess revealed several new letters, or slotted existing yellows into place, I didn't actually feel half as worried about it as perhaps I should have. I'm still hoping for something simple and quick tomorrow, though.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Thursday, August 3

This word is often used to describe fun social events or gatherings—such as a birthday_____—but in gaming it's also used as the collective noun for a group of playable characters, especially in RPGs. You only need to find one vowel today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #775 Wordle answer?

Another Wordle, another win. The answer to the August 3 (775) Wordle is PARTY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

August 2: BEGET

BEGET August 1: TENTH

TENTH July 31: STYLE

STYLE July 30: BATHE

BATHE July 29: CURLY

CURLY July 28: ETHOS

ETHOS July 27: DISCO

DISCO July 26: HEART

HEART July 25: WHEEL

WHEEL July 24: HOBBY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.