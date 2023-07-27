Today's Wordle hint and answer #768: Thursday, July 27

Don't worry if you're feeling a little stumped, there's a hint for today's Wordle waiting below. And if you're feeling more than a little stumped, the answer to the July 27 (768) game is never more than a single click away. Not stumped at all? Then you might enjoy reading our tips, designed to improve your general daily game.

I found myself dealing with a puzzle within a puzzle halfway down today's board, staring at three greens and wondering where the heck I was supposed to go from there. Luckily my problem soon resulted in a classic "Wait, it's so obvious—I'm an idiot" lightbulb moment: today's wordle answer found, win streak saved, pride a little bruised.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, July 27

If you can recall the name of the type of music (and dancing) popularised by the Bee Gees and Saturday Night Fever back in the '70s then you're only a few keypresses away from winning today's Wordle. You'll have to find two different vowels to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #768 Wordle answer?

Let's make sure you win. The answer to the July 27 (768) Wordle is DISCO.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

July 26: HEART

HEART July 25: WHEEL

WHEEL July 24: HOBBY

HOBBY July 23: WHALE

WHALE July 22: FROZE

FROZE July 21: BURLY

BURLY July 20: FLANK

FLANK July 19: TONIC

TONIC July 18: FLYER

FLYER July 17: DROOP

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.