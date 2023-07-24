Today's Wordle hint and answer #765: Monday, July 24

Whether you want to learn how to play Wordle and make the best of every guess, take a peek at a helpful clue for today's puzzle, or would like the answer to the July 24 (765) game in a single click, everything you need to win today's game is waiting for you below.

I had the basic structure I needed to solve today's Wordle by my second guess, so from that point on it was "just" a case of hoping the English language would run out of valid words before I hit the bottom of the grid. My casual attitude may not have been the most sensible method but hey, I still won and snagged today's Wordle answer in time.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, July 24

Today's answer is the term used to describe any activity you do purely for pleasure. PC gaming's an obvious one, but this could also be gardening, baking, stargazing, or almost anything else you can think of.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #765 Wordle answer?

Let's keep you winning. The answer to the July 24 (765) Wordle is HOBBY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

July 23: WHALE

WHALE July 22: FROZE

FROZE July 21: BURLY

BURLY July 20: FLANK

FLANK July 19: TONIC

TONIC July 18: FLYER

FLYER July 17: DROOP

DROOP July 16: TOPAZ

TOPAZ July 15: CRONE

CRONE July 14: FIEND

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.