Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, October 24

You'll find a hint for today's Wordle just a little further down this page if you need it, as well as some general tips and tricks that'll help make Thursday's game a breeze. And if those winning green letters still aren't showing up, feel free to click through to the October 24 (1223) answer. Everyone needs a little help from time to time.

It took more guesses than I would've liked to reach today's answer, but even so it still felt like a pretty quick and straightforward game. It probably helped that each row offered up a fresh clue, so I was always one step closer to unravelling Thursday's Wordle.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, October 24

If someone is prone to ordering others around or taking charge, especially in situations that don't require a leader, they might be called this.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a little help? The answer to the October 24 (1223) Wordle is BOSSY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

October 23: GOOFY

GOOFY October 22: SHOUT

SHOUT October 21: SPOON

SPOON October 20: DICEY

DICEY October 19: FIBER

FIBER October 18: STINT

STINT October 17: HALVE

HALVE October 16: GRANT

GRANT October 15: CORER

CORER October 14: GAMUT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.