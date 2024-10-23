Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, October 23

The answer to today's Wordle is only an easy click away—or a short scroll, if you prefer. If that feels like a bit too much and you'd rather take your time with Wednesday's game, but still enjoy having a little help to hand, our hint for the October 23 (1222) game should be just the thing you're looking for.

I can't pretend that seeing my top two rows filled with nothing but grey letters filled me with joy, but this comprehensive demolishing of the alphabet did at least prove to be useful in the long run. With few options left I had to get a little daring—and it was this leap into the unknown that finally turned my game around.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, October 23

A silly person, or someone who's a bit clumsy or awkward in a charming sort of way. Also the name of a classic Disney character.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Enjoy today's win. The answer to the October 23 (1222) Wordle is GOOFY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 22: SHOUT

SHOUT October 21: SPOON

SPOON October 20: DICEY

DICEY October 19: FIBER

FIBER October 18: STINT

STINT October 17: HALVE

HALVE October 16: GRANT

GRANT October 15: CORER

CORER October 14: GAMUT

GAMUT October 13: PRONE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.