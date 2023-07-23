Today's Wordle hint and answer #764: Sunday, July 23

Give yourself a little help with today's Wordle—there's a clue written especially for the July 23 (764) waiting just below. Still stuck? Don't worry about your weekend Wordle win streak, because the answer you need is only a quick click away.

A win in two? Surely that's time to celebrate. The odd thing is my opening guess wasn't exactly spectacular, it just happened to give me the exact two green letters I needed for my brain to make the wild leap that led to today's Wordle answer in super-fast time.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Sunday, July 23

A blue one of these is the largest mammal in the world. Smaller varieties of this impressive mammal include grey, killer, and minke. You've got to find two vowels to win today's Wordle.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #764 Wordle answer?

Finish the week with a win. The answer to the July 23 (764) Wordle is WHALE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 22: FROZE

FROZE July 21: BURLY

BURLY July 20: FLANK

FLANK July 19: TONIC

TONIC July 18: FLYER

FLYER July 17: DROOP

DROOP July 16: TOPAZ

TOPAZ July 15: CRONE

CRONE July 14: FIEND

FIEND July 13: BARGE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.