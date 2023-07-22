Today's Wordle hint and answer #763: Saturday, July 22

Let's make sure you win today's Wordle—and do it in the way that suits you best. Improve every guess with our tips and tricks, skip straight to the best part with the answer to the July 22 (763) game, or give yourself a nudge in the right direction with today's clue.

One yellow in two guesses isn't the sort of start anyone hopes to have with their Wordle, but that's all I had to work with today. My third guess was technically much better—three greens there—although it still took two more very worried goes to finally reveal today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, July 22

A person or animal who suddenly stops moving, perhaps out of fear, might be performing today's answer. Anything so cold it could freeze could also be described in this way. You'll need to find two different vowels to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #763 Wordle answer?

I've got just the word you're looking for. The answer to the July 22 (763) Wordle is FROZE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 21: BURLY

BURLY July 20: FLANK

FLANK July 19: TONIC

TONIC July 18: FLYER

FLYER July 17: DROOP

DROOP July 16: TOPAZ

TOPAZ July 15: CRONE

CRONE July 14: FIEND

FIEND July 13: BARGE

BARGE July 12: WHIRL

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.