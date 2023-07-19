Today's Wordle hint and answer #760: Wednesday, July 19

Perhaps you need a fresh angle for your daily Wordle, or simply need to make sure you win. Whatever help you need, you'll find it waiting for you just below. We've got a great selection of general advice to help with every guess, as well as a helpful clue for the July 19 (760) Wordle and that all-important answer too.

Wow, what a fast and fantastic turnaround today's Wordle was. I didn't feel too confident after my opening guess—only uncovering one yellow tends to do that to me—but it turned out to be just the stepping stone I needed to secure a quick win in three.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, July 19

The word you're searching for today can be used to describe any sort of invigorating medicinal substance, and it's also the "T" in "G&T". You'll need to find two different vowels to win.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #760 Wordle answer?

No clue? No problem. The answer to the July 19 (760) Wordle is TONIC.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

July 18: FLYER

FLYER July 17: DROOP

DROOP July 16: TOPAZ

TOPAZ July 15: CRONE

CRONE July 14: FIEND

FIEND July 13: BARGE

BARGE July 12: WHIRL

WHIRL July 11: EARTH

EARTH July 10: FOLLY

FOLLY July 9: ENTER

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.