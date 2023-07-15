Today's Wordle hint and answer #756: Saturday, July 15

You'll find some direction without giving away the answer to today's Wordle with our helpful clue—or go straight for the win with the solution to the July 15 (756) game. However you want to play, you'll find everything you need on this very page.

I think after the past few days Wordle decided to give me an easier game today, something I was able to clear in a quick and simple three guesses. By my second go, if it wasn't that word then surely it had to be this one—and it was. Hopefully tomorrow's Wordle answer will be just as painless to find.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Saturday, July 15

The word you need to find today is the sort you'd often find used in fairy tales to describe an old and ugly witch, although she doesn't need to have magical powers for this word to apply. There are two vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #756 Wordle answer?

Start the weekend with a win. The answer to the July 15 (756) Wordle is CRONE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 14: FIEND

FIEND July 13: BARGE

BARGE July 12: WHIRL

WHIRL July 11: EARTH

EARTH July 10: FOLLY

FOLLY July 9: ENTER

ENTER July 8: COWER

COWER July 7: DONUT

DONUT July 6: WINDY

WINDY July 5: VENOM

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.