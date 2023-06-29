Today's Wordle hint and answer #740: Thursday, June 29

Make sure your Wordle win streak keeps heading in the right direction with our helpful clue for the June 29 (740) game, as well as one-click access to today's answer. You could even stick around after you've won and read through our helpful tips, designed to improve every guess you make, every day.

I thought today's Wordle answer might give me the slip. I'd uncovered enough of it to give me something to work with, but not necessarily enough to find it in time. A bit of careful prodding and pondering eventually sorted it all out, but wow, that was close. Hopefully, tomorrow's Wordle will be less stressful.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, June 29

The answer to today's Wordle is often the name used to describe someone eating out at a restaurant, but in some parts of the world—particularly America—the same word is also used for any inexpensive eatery. There are two different vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #740 Wordle answer?

Almost there. The answer to the June 29 (740) Wordle is DINER.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

June 28: TRACT

TRACT June 27: ABOUT

ABOUT June 26: GUEST

GUEST June 25: RODEO

RODEO June 24: GRAND

GRAND June 23: COVET

COVET June 22: TASTE

TASTE June 21: CRANE

CRANE June 20: FROST

FROST June 19: KAZOO

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.