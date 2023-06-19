Today's Wordle hint and answer #730: Monday, June 19

You'll find a helpful hint for today's Wordle waiting below, as well as a range of general tips and guides designed to help you make the most of every guess. Need something a little more direct? Don't worry, we're here to help. The answer to the June 19 (730) Wordle is never more than an easy click away.

Oh heck no, what a nightmare. Where were the greens? Where were the yellows? Where was anything? I found myself with one final guess left and a keyboard that seemed to be nothing but greys. So I did what anyone would and made a desperate last attempt to find today's Wordle answer—and it worked.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, June 19

Today's Wordle needs you to think of the name of an extremely simple musical instrument—so simple children are sometimes given them as toys. It's shaped like a small tube, and when you blow in one end, it makes a distinctive buzzing sound. There are two vowels to uncover today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #730 Wordle answer?

Your first win of the week. The answer to the June 19 (730) Wordle is KAZOO.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

June 18: SHYLY

June 17: RANCH

June 16: STRAP

June 15: MAYBE

June 14: CRIME

June 13: PLUNK

June 12: WRONG

June 11: GUARD

June 10: AGAIN

June 9: BALSA

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.