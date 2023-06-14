Today's Wordle hint and answer #725: Wednesday, June 14

All the help you need to solve your daily Wordle can be found right here, from general tips, guides, and advice to today's Wordle-winning answer. You can even scroll down and take a look at a clue for the June 14 (725) puzzle if you like—however you want to play, we've got you covered.

Today's puzzle took me until the very last go to get right, but I didn't find myself panicking as the word felt strangely within my reach the whole way down. Every new guess seemed to help just enough to keep me on track, so by the time I finally got to that last row, there was just a single word left to try. Logic said it had to be the correct Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, June 14

The word you need to find today is the general term for any illegal, law-breaking act. This could be anything from accidentally parking in a restricted area to a well-planned diamond heist carried out by slick professionals. You'll need to find two vowels to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #725 Wordle answer?

Let's keep your win streak going. The answer to the June 14 (725) Wordle is CRIME.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

June 13: PLUNK

PLUNK June 12: WRONG

WRONG June 11: GUARD

GUARD June 10: AGAIN

AGAIN June 9: BALSA

BALSA June 8: CRUMB

CRUMB June 7: HATER

HATER June 6: SCOUT

SCOUT June 5: ENNUI

ENNUI June 4: BEAST

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.