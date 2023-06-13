Today's Wordle hint and answer #724: Tuesday, June 13

You'll find a clue for the Wordle of the day waiting just below, as well as all the help and tips you need to make the word-based game a breeze. Need something more straightforward? You've got it. The answer to the June 13 (724) puzzle is only a quick click away.

Today's puzzle was a quick and easy experience for me, even though all I had managed to gather together after a few rows was a rather odd assortment of yellows and greens. They just came together in such a way that meant there really was only one word I could see that fit, and luckily for me, it was the right Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, June 13

Today's answer refers to an action, one that happens when something (even yourself) is dropped down heavily and without much care. You could _____ a bag on the floor when you come home after a long day at work or yourself on a chair if you're tired. There's only one vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #724 Wordle answer?

Keep on winning. The answer to the June 13 (724) Wordle is PLUNK.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

June 12: WRONG

WRONG June 11: GUARD

GUARD June 10: AGAIN

AGAIN June 9: BALSA

BALSA June 8: CRUMB

CRUMB June 7: HATER

HATER June 6: SCOUT

SCOUT June 5: ENNUI

ENNUI June 4: BEAST

BEAST June 3: NANNY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.