Today's Wordle hint and answer #718: Wednesday, June 7

Need to give your daily Wordle game a boost? Then you're in the right place. Keep on scrolling, and you'll find all the hints and tips you need to improve every game. There's also a helpful clue for the June 7 (718) puzzle and the all-important answer to today's Wordle further down the page.

Finding two greens and a yellow on the second go—good letters, too—should have given me a quick and easy win. Instead, I found myself one vital letter off from the solution for several guesses in a row. This ended up being a close game, but I finally managed to find today's Wordle answer in the nick of time.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, June 7

The answer to today's Wordle refers to the sort of person who strongly dislikes someone or something, often in an unkind and petty sort of way that is disproportionate to any actual issue, if there ever was an issue at all. You'll need to find two different vowels here.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #718 Wordle answer?

Keep winning Wordle. The answer to the June 7 (718) Wordle is HATER.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

June 6: SCOUT

SCOUT June 5: ENNUI

ENNUI June 4: BEAST

BEAST June 3: NANNY

NANNY June 2: HUMID

HUMID June 1: JAZZY

JAZZY May 31: AGILE

AGILE May 30: KNEEL

KNEEL May 29: MOUSE

MOUSE May 28: SKIMP

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.