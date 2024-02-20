Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, February 20

Give your daily Wordle game a helping hand with our brilliant range of tips and tricks. Keep scrolling and you'll soon find everything from a guided clue for the February 20 (976), helping to keep your own guesses on track, to today's Wordle answer. Whatever you need, we've got it.

I couldn't have asked for a better start today. After two guesses I had a pair of greens and yellows to work with, and in theory, that meant the answer was within easy reach. In practice my brain decided to wander off without me, leaving me with no idea what to fill that final gap with for a few embarrassing minutes. Oh dear.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, February 20

This could describe some sort of sporting game or competition—between football teams, for example. The same word can also refer to a small thin stick coated with a chemical at one end, used to light candles, amongst other things.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's a little help. The answer to the February 20 (976) Wordle is MATCH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 19: PRICE

PRICE February 18: RIDGE

RIDGE February 17: PSALM

PSALM February 16: STASH

STASH February 15: ASCOT

ASCOT February 14: TALON

TALON February 13: SCRAM

SCRAM February 12: PASTA

PASTA February 11: NEVER

NEVER February 10: FRIED

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.