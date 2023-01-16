Today's Wordle 576 answer and hint for Monday, January 16

Audio player loading…

However much or little help you need with today's Wordle, you're sure to find something useful here. I can offer helpful tips and guides, a handcrafted clue designed to point in the direction of January 16 (576)'s word without giving the game away, or the answer if you need to save your win streak.

I found myself staring at two evenly spaced greens after my opening guess today, which turned into three greens on the second go—and then I had a bit of a panic as they stayed three as I thoughtlessly reused a letter I'd already ruled out. Still, a win on my fourth go isn't the worst way to start the week.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, January 16

The word you're looking for today is quite an old-fashioned one. You're most likely to encounter it when talking about clothing, as it's another word for a dress. It can also be used to describe an old sort of knee-length coat, popular in the Victorian and Edwardian periods. There's just one vowel today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 576 answer?

Let's start the week off with a win. The January 16 (576) Wordle answer is FROCK.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 15: SPIRE

SPIRE January 14: KOALA

KOALA January 13: HUMAN

HUMAN January 12: LEAPT

LEAPT January 11: SEDAN

SEDAN January 10: GRIMY

GRIMY January 9: PIXIE

PIXIE January 8: OPERA

OPERA January 7: LEMON

LEMON January 6: BELIE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.