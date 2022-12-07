Today's Wordle answer and hint for Wednesday, December 7

Audio player loading…

You'll find all the help you need to solve today's Wordle right here. If you'd just like a gentle nudge towards the answer to the December 7 (536) challenge then there's a helpful clue waiting just below, and if you need today's answer in a hurry to save your win streak then don't worry, because that's here too.

Beginning my daily Wordle with a row of grey boxes didn't inspire much confidence, but I'm glad I pressed on because after that I had a steady stream of greens, building today's answer up one correct letter in the right place at a time. Thank goodness for that.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, December 7

The answer to today's Wordle is the term for a medieval contest between two knights on horseback, galloping at each other with lances pointing forwards. In modern times today's Wordle can also refer to any competition—physical or verbal—for superiority against another person.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 536 answer?

I'm here to help you win. The answer to the December 7 (536) Wordle is JOUST.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 6: AMBER

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.