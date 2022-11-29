Today's Wordle answer and hint for Tuesday, November 29

Audio player loading…

Everything you need to guarantee you win today's Wordle is right here. I've prepared a fresh clue for the daily puzzle, got some general hints and tips ready for you, and if you just need the answer to the November 29 (528) Wordle as quickly as possible then you'll find that here too.

I knew it, I knew today's answer—I just didn't know I knew it until it popped up after a disastrous run, that's the problem. In my defence those yellows just weren't behaving themselves today, every position I put them in wrong in a new and different way.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, November 29

Anything that is undeserved, unreasonable, or unnecessary—an excessively mean response to an honest question, or an overly harsh punishment—can be referred to as today's word, especially if whatever's being dished out is unfair or unasked for. One of today's vowels is used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 528 answer?

Let's make sure you win. The answer to the November 29 (528) Wordle is UNDUE.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 28: TEPID

TEPID November 27: HAPPY

HAPPY November 26: CLEAN

CLEAN November 25: ITCHY

ITCHY November 24: FEAST

FEAST November 23: DRIVE

DRIVE November 22: PRIME

PRIME November 21: AXIOM

AXIOM November 20: BRAVE

BRAVE November 19: AVERT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.