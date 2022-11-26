Today's Wordle answer and hint for Saturday, November 26

Audio player loading…

The weekend should begin with a win, so come on in and browse through my daily collection of Wordle tips and clues designed to make today's puzzle go just the way you want it to. Need more help? No problem. You'll find the answer to the November 26 (525) Wordle just below.

After the absolute state of my Wordle gaming the past couple of days, today's early win felt like something of a relief—I needed that. I did manage to spend a go skilfully avoiding the most obvious answer with a wild guess that only very slightly helped but still, that was much better.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, November 26

Any room, dish, car, person, or object of any size that is completely free from dust and dirt could be called today's word. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 525 answer?

Still not sure? Let me help. The answer to the November 26 (525) Wordle is CLEAN.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 25: ITCHY

ITCHY November 24: FEAST

FEAST November 23: DRIVE

DRIVE November 22: PRIME

PRIME November 21: AXIOM

AXIOM November 20: BRAVE

BRAVE November 19: AVERT

AVERT November 18: GLYPH

GLYPH November 17: THERE

THERE November 16: BAKER

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.