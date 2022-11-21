Today's Wordle answer and hint for Monday, November 21

Audio player loading…

The answer to today's Wordle is just a quick click away, and if you'd like to read some hints and tips to make your daily game more successful then you'll find those and plenty more just below. I can also offer a fresh clue for the November 21 (520) puzzle as well—whatever Wordle help you need, you'll find it here.

I don't like starting my Wordle week with a close call, but here I am. It took longer than I hoped it would to find the yellows and greens I needed to help me form the final answer, and that's why I only just scraped by with a win on the very last go.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, November 21

This word refers to a statement, rule or idea that is generally accepted as true. There isn't necessarily any hard evidence for it, but these maxims are still widely taken as such by most people. There are three vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 520 answer?

No idea? No problem. The answer to the November 21 (520) Wordle is AXIOM.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 20: BRAVE

BRAVE November 19: AVERT

AVERT November 18: GLYPH

GLYPH November 17: THERE

THERE November 16: BAKER

BAKER November 15: SNARL

SNARL November 14: MAPLE

MAPLE November 13: INANE

INANE November 12: VALET

VALET November 11: MEDAL

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.