Today's Wordle answer and hint for Friday, November 18

Audio player loading…

If you need the answer to today's Wordle delivered as quickly as possible then just click or scroll down this page because I've got the word you're looking for right here. And if you were hoping to find a more subtle hint for the November 18 (517) challenge then don't worry, because you'll find a fresh clue just below.

I do love it when my daily Wordle goes from bad to amazing in a single guess—it's like I've got proof good luck really does exist. Today I found myself with just enough of exactly the right sort of clues (as well as several lines of greys) to turn things around in a spectacular way exactly when I needed to.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, November 18

Today's answer is the word for a predefined symbol representing a single letter, word, or concept—the sort of characters used in ancient Egyptian texts, for example. The only vowel used today is the "sometimes" vowel.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 517 answer?

Some days those greens just seem to hide. The answer to the November 18 (517) Wordle is GLYPH.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 17: THERE

THERE November 16: BAKER

BAKER November 15: SNARL

SNARL November 14: MAPLE

MAPLE November 13: INANE

INANE November 12: VALET

VALET November 11: MEDAL

MEDAL November 10: UNITE

UNITE November 9: RAINY

RAINY November 8: SPELL

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.