Today's Wordle answer and hint for Tuesday, November 15

Audio player loading…

Whatever help you need with today's Wordle you're sure to find it here. I can offer you a handy hint, a whole range of tips to improve your daily game, and if you'd like to save your win streak you'll find the answer to the November 15 (514) puzzle just below.

Today's puzzle made me feel like I was carefully pulling at a loose thread. A fresh yellow there, another green settling into position over there, the answer coming naturally just after that… perfect. What a satisfying way to start the day.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, November 15

The Wordle answer today is a word used to describe a face—human or otherwise—with an aggressively curled lip, the sort of expression an angry wolf would make moments before attacking. There's just one vowel to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 514 answer?

Let's make sure you win. The answer to the November 15 (514) Wordle is SNARL.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 14: MAPLE

MAPLE November 13: INANE

INANE November 12: VALET

VALET November 11: MEDAL

MEDAL November 10: UNITE

UNITE November 9: RAINY

RAINY November 8: SPELL

SPELL November 7: BEGIN

BEGIN November 6: STALE

STALE November 5: DREAM

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.