Today's Wordle answer and hint for Friday, November 11

Audio player loading…

All the tips and tricks you need to make today's Wordle pass by as easily as you want it to are just below. Newcomers to the popular game will want to check out our helpful explanation of the rules at the bottom of the page, and for daily Wordle players, there's a fresh clue waiting just below and the answer to the November 11 (510) puzzle after that.

My opener today was an unhelpful line of greys but the second guess made up for it by giving me three yellows and a central green, and that meant the third guess… was close enough to today's answer for me to get it on the fourth go.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, November 11

The answer to today's Wordle is a term used to describe a small and mostly flat piece of metal, often but not always round and usually given to commemorate a notable achievement. The top three Olympians receive these objects on a length of ribbon after competing, for example.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 510 answer?

Everyone deserves a win. The answer to the November 11 (510) Wordle is MEDAL.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 10: UNITE

UNITE November 9: RAINY

RAINY November 8: SPELL

SPELL November 7: BEGIN

BEGIN November 6: STALE

STALE November 5: DREAM

DREAM November 4: PHOTO

PHOTO November 3: ALOUD

ALOUD November 2: INEPT

INEPT November 1: PINEY

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.