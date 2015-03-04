Wolfenstein: The Old Blood announced

Wolfenstein: The New Order was one of my highlights of last year, and so it's good to hear that we'll soon be getting more of it. Bethesda has just announced Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, an expansion-sized standalone prequel that sees Blazkowicz return to the titular castle.

Why? Let's ask the press release:

"The year is 1946 and the Nazis are on the brink of winning World War II. In an effort to turn the tide in the Allies’ favour, B.J. Blazkowicz must embark on an epic, two-part mission deep within Bavaria. Part one of Wolfenstein: The Old Blood—Rudi Jäger and the Den of Wolves—pits BJ Blazkowicz against a maniacal prison warden as he breaks into Castle Wolfenstein in an attempt to steal the coordinates to General Deathshead’s compound. In part two—The Dark Secrets of Helga Von Schabbs—our hero's search for the coordinates leads him to the city of Wulfburg where an obsessed Nazi archaeologist is exhuming mysterious artefacts that threaten to unleash a dark and ancient power."

The trailer looks like heaps of campy fun, and reveals the humble pipe to be 2015's emerging weapon of choice.

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood will be out for PC on May 5, and will cost £15/$20.