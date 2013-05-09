Wolfenstein: The New Order won't contain multiplayer

We know very little about MachineGames' upcoming Wolfenstein: The New Order. What we could glean from the announcement promised the return of B.J. Blazkowicz, fighting through an alternate universe where the Nazis won the war and Hendrix's All Along the Watchtower hadn't been cheapened by its bizarre inclusion in Battlestar Galactica.

We now know one extra tidbit: that video's Nazi Robots will remain strictly robotic, because the game will be entirely singleplayer.

MachineGames confirmed the multiplayer's absence to Gamespot , where creative director Jens Matthies also spoke of the responsibility of creating the singleplayer campaign: "It's such a huge part of video game legacy," he said. "If there's a video game museum, Wolfenstein is in the first room. It's the start of the wave that shaped the world of gaming."

"On a personal level, I played this when I was younger and it was mind-blowing," Matthies continued. "I never then of course dreamed that I was going to be working with it. It's both an honor and a legacy."

I'll be interested to see the reaction to this. The over-proliferation of vestigial multiplayer modes, clinging to primarily singleplayer games as a quick feature boost, has led to a sort of admiration for developers who provide a solo experience. But this is Wolfenstein, which has something of a history in the multiplayer space - most notably with Splash Damage's Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory.

