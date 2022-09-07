CD Projekt is already planning multiple new Witcher games

Audio player loading…

Earlier this year CD Projekt Red announced a yet-unnamed The Witcher 4 (opens in new tab), the beginning of a new "saga" for The Witcher—which now seems likely to be a trilogy. "We said that there will be a new saga. We have in mind more than one," CEO Adam Kiciński said today during a financial earnings call.

"The first saga was three games, so now we are thinking about more than one game," Kiciński said. "But we are in pre-production of the first game from the second Witcher saga." Kiciński reiterated that the current sequel is being developed in Unreal Engine 5, a big shift away from CD Projekt's own internal tools.

CD Projekt's long-term planning makes it sound like the first game in its new saga could plant seeds for future entries, probably far more deliberately than the original Witcher did. The Witcher 2 offered up more connective tissue for The Witcher 3, including save files that carried over your relationships with several characters (and whether they're even alive).

If CD Projekt is sketching out a whole trilogy from the get-go, could we even see a Mass Effect-style throughline between games, with decisions that carry through all three? It's a cool possibility to consider, though it'll likely be a decade before we could see an idea like that bear fruit.

Whatever the name of the next Witcher game is, it won't actually be The Witcher 4. "The Witcher was designed as a trilogy and a trilogy cannot have a fourth part, can it?" CD Projekt's Marcin Iwinski said back in 2017. We don't know much more about it, other than that it's in pre-production, and that there's a good chance it focuses on the Lynx school branch of witchers, based on the pendant in the teaser image CD Projekt released several months ago.

The Witcher: Cat Power (opens in new tab), coming 2026?