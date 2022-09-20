Windows 11's new 2H22 update is now available but some of its best features aren't

Audio player loading…

The new Windows 11 2H22 update is now available and can be downloaded on your PC via your system settings, but you should know that some of the OS' most anticipated new features won't be available from the get-go.

File Explorer tabs and taskbar overflow are two such features, which are set to launch at a later date in October as Microsoft shifts to a more ad-hoc update process for its OS. That's admittedly not ages to wait, but it does feel like there's not a huge amount else of note in the 2H 2022 update to get excited about.

For all the features and redesigns in Windows 11, File Explorer tabs is my favourite so far. A fairly self-explanatory feature, File Explorer tabs take the pain out of working with multiple files and folders and helps clean up the desktop by collecting your entire file directory within a single window.

File Explorer tabs have been available to try out (opens in new tab) as a part of the Windows Insider build for a while now, though has been a fairly buggy feature over its time in testing. At one point the inclusion of tabs even killed off dragging the File Explorer window from anywhere on its left side, a bug that has thankfully been patched out with later revisions. File Explorer tabs actually appear to work rather well in the latest Insider build I'm using, but I'm guessing they still didn't make it in time for inclusion in the 2H 2022 update available from today.

It's a feature that Windows users have been clamouring for, though will have to wait a little longer to experience en masse.

Another feature coming at a later date is taskbar overflow (opens in new tab), which was first revealed for Insiders to test out in July. It's a pretty simple idea, you fill up your taskbar with apps and Windows will offer up more space in a pop-up window. I don't personally find I use it all that much, if ever, but I certainly know people that will put it to good use. Not saying they're disorganised, but… This feature is also set for a release sometime next month.

Here's the full list of upcoming Windows 11 updates set for October:

In lieu of these features, expect new DX11 and DX10 features for gamers and a new Controller Bar (opens in new tab) rolling out today. There are also some new security and accessibility features available from today in the 2H22 update, though do note that one major security upgrade, Smart App Control, is only available on fresh installations of Windows 11. That means any existing Win 11 user will be out of luck.

To grab the new update, just head to your Windows settings and hit "Check for updates". Microsoft does often prefer to stagger its update rollout a little, however, and as a result it may take a little longer to show up. That could be for the best, as Windows updates do have a tendency to, how do I say this politely, break stuff at launch.