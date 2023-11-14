Windows 11 bloatware may soon be easier to uninstall as Microsoft tests its latest update

Windows 11 has received a fair amount of critique since its release, and a common complaint that often rears its head is the number of features and applications included in a default installation that many users deem unnecessary, with no easy or obvious way to remove them. Microsoft may be about to address those concerns, as according to Bleeping Computer the latest development build allows users to easily uninstall default applications including the Camera app, Cortana, Photos, People, and more.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23585 seems like a relatively small update, with the usual list of bug fixes and known issues and some improvements to the Snipping Tool, which can now better display HDR.

However, it's the option to easily uninstall key apps within the OS without the need for third party tools that catches our interest, as it suggests that Microsoft may be taking the concern over the number of default apps and features seriously.

Windows 11 has made the headlines recently over the somewhat undignified way certain default apps handle their imminent demise, from Microsoft Edge asking for a leaving survey if you download Chrome to a quickly redacted update to OneDrive that demanded you fill out a form before you could quit.

While this has left the OS open to some well-deserved mockery, it does show that many users simply want to quietly customise the OS to their own needs, and Windows 11's default apps kicking up a fuss about it or denying users an easy option to remove them is, well, a little embarrassing.

If this new feature makes it into a public update for the OS it may represent a welcome change of attitude towards the wants and needs of a large number of its users. PC enthusiasts have a tendency towards customisation, and any attempts to make that process easier from within Windows itself is likely to be received with open arms.