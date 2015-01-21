Win one of 1000 Heroes of the Storm beta keys

The invigorating chill we collectively felt this morning was Blizzard rolling through the office to drop off 1000 Heroes of the Storm beta keys, which we're of course giving away to you.

These keys will only work in North America (the EU giveaway is over here), and will grant you Heroes of the Storm beta access through to the game's free-to-play release. Rather than giving them all away in five minutes of furious key claiming, we're going to allow more readers a fair chance at scoring one with a raffle. You have from now until this Friday, January 23 at 12 p.m. PST to enter—at that time, the keys will be distributed to 1000 random winners. Use the form below to enter!

If you're one of the lucky 1000, you can redeem your beta code on Friday with the following method:

1.Go to www.battle.net/code

2.Create a Battle.net account. If you already have one, log in.

3.Enter your closed beta key into the field provided.

4.Download and install Heroes of the Storm and the free Battle.net desktop app.

5.When installation is complete, press ‘Play’ in the Battle.net desktop app.

If you win a code and have any problems redeeming it, please e-mail us at letters@pcgamer.com for help.