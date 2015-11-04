We analysed the Warcraft movie teaser in absurd detail and are now hyped

After years of having to travel to BlizzCon in order to see scraps of film clips (or viewing leaked footage shot from underneath chairs), the common Warcraft fan can now finally catch a glimpse of what the Warcraft movie will look like. And it looks awesome. That's a loaded opinion considering the sad track record of movies based on video games, and it's based on the mere 15 seconds of footage that Legendary Pictures and Blizzard Entertainment deigned to release ahead of the full trailer's reveal on Friday.

Fifteen seconds isn't a lot of time for drawing grand conclusions, but already there's enough on display to show that this is a film that's aimed at keeping the fans in mind, as well as what makes Warcraft 'Warcraft.' That attention even goes down to the CGI visuals which look vaguely like illustrations, which works as a serviceable nod to the 'cartoony' look that Blizzard has adopted for virtually every aspect of Warcraft. The Warcraft movie seems to have been designed with the knowledge that millions of people have already played games in the Warcraft universe, and thus there's no need to smooth things out for the wider world. That's a very rare direction for video game movies, and the teaser trailer shows we've probably got a lot to look forward to.

It's only fifteen seconds, yes, but Legendary managed to cram a world of Warcraft in them. (And their timing couldn't be better, as it's the perfect way to deflect attention away from the fact that WoW's subscription numbers are down to a 'mere' 5.5 million. Just the population of Singapore, then.)