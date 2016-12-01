Watch Star Wars Battlefront's new heroes in the Rogue One: Scarif DLC trailer

With less than a week to go before the final piece of Star Wars Battlefront DLC goes live for season pass holders, Electronic Arts has rolled out a trailer showcasing some of the action that players can expect from Rogue One: Scarif.

It looks an awful lot like what we've seen in previous Star Wars Battlefront gameplay videos: A poorly-planned ground assault punctuated by unstoppable armored behemoths, aircraft that clearly shouldn't be flying around in atmosphere, and a pair of next-level badasses who have concluded that if you want something done right, you've got to do it yourself.

"In Rogue One: Scarif, players can experience all-new epic battles and content inspired by the upcoming film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," EA said. "Two new playable heroes, Jyn Erso and Orson Krennic join the battle, four new maps all set in the tropical jungles and beaches of Scarif are introduced, and a new multi-stage game mode with space and ground combat makes its debut."

EA is still being coy about the "multi-stage game mode," but as I said when the Rogue One: Scarif launch date was announced, it's reasonable to expect that it will be something akin to the Battle Station mode that was added with the recent Death Star expansion.

The Star Wars Battlefront DLC Rogue One: Scarif will be out on December 6 for season pass holders, and two weeks later for everyone else.