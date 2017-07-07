Watch a guy play Overwatch's Doomfist with a home-made Doomfist Gauntlet

The mighty Doomfist finally joined the Overwatch lineup yesterday, and in case his name wasn't enough of a hint, he's pretty big on punching things. That inspired ATwerkinYoshi, whose previous claims to fame include playing Dark Souls 3 with a Rock Band drum controller, to whip up another weird (but infinitely more appropriate) control setup: A real Doomfist Gauntlet of his very own.

His gauntlet is actually a boxing glove with a Wiimote motion controller attached and wired up to control the game based on his hand movements. "Throw a punch, punch in game. Uppercut, uppercut in game! Flail around and you might do some weird combo hahaha," he said on Reddit. "Motion controls still needs fine-tuning, but since Doomfist is in PTR I have time to perfect it. For a day's work, I think it turned out great!"

The glove is wired up to enable primary fire, ultimate, and jumping via button presses, and works in conjunction with the Wii nunchuck for aiming. "I press a button to start the charge and punch to activate the punch (so just doing a punching motion will do an uncharged punch)," he explained. "During the testing phase, I did get it to charge when I winded back the punch. However, that motion triggered a ton of axis tilts and could accidentally activate another skill so I had to scrap that idea for now."

Unlike his Dark Souls drum kit, this Doomfist glove is actually not an inherently terrible idea, and looks like a fun and possibly even effective way to play the game. You can see the glove in proper action in the video from his SuperScrubs Twitch channel below, and while it's certainly not the most elegant display of online combat I've ever seen, he makes a few kills and helps his team pull out the win. For a DIY specialty controller designed for a character who'd been playable for less than 24 hours—ATwerkinYoshi said he prototyped the device when Doomfist was first announced, and worked on the motion controls "a couple of hours" after he hit the PTR—that's mighty impressive.