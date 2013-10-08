Warlock 2: The Exiled trailer promises war, magic and werewolves wearing hats

Damn those pesky wizards! Warlock 2: The Exiled was announced towards the end of last week. Unfortunately, due to a troublesome cloaking spell, it passed us by unseen. That is definitely what happened, and in no way can I be blamed for missing the news of a follow up to fantasy turn-based strategy Warlock: Master of the Arcane. With that disclaimer made abundantly clear, let's take a look at the announcement trailer.

A game reference and a hexcruciatingly bad pun? That'll be a Paradox trailer, then.

The first Warlock was a solid, if lightweight strategy, with a heavy focus on quick and enjoyable strategic battles. For the sequel, developers Inc-Co promise the following features :



"The Never-ending Gory: The battle for Ardania is constant, merciless, and challenging: your claim to the land will be tested with battles across the world map where each fight is worthy of your personal attention; you're not called a WAR-lock for nothing.

"Spelling Counts: Over 150 spells to add to your tome, allowing command over powerful enchantments, nasty hexes, and elemental forces.

"A Crass Menagerie: Hundreds of different mythical and magical beasts to deploy on the battlefield with distinct tactical uses, from giant rats and dwarven prospectors to werewolves with hats on them.

"Friendship is Magic: A multi-player experience as robust as the single-player experience, including PvP, Co-op PvE, and every combination in between.

"The Playstyles: Fight your way through the shards to reclaim Ardania in new 'Exile' mode, or relive the classic gameplay of 'Master of the Arcane' mode with new features from the sequel."

Warlock 2: The Exiled, and its hat wearing werewolves, are due out in Spring 2014.