Video interview: Gabe Newell at Gamescom

Owen sat down with Gabe Newell at Gamescom for 20 minutes and 59 seconds of chat about groceries, Half Life 2: Episode 3, EA, Origin , Dota 2 and more. Watch every second in video above.

It's been an eventful conference for Valve this year. They skipped E3, but returned with a bang, launching a $1 million Dota 2 tournament and a suite of accessible e-sports spectator tools . Just before Gamescom started, they released the first information about Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as well. No Half Life 2: Episode 3 news, though. Perhaps more protesters can persuade Valve to reveal something.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
