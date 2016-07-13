Valve says it will soon start taking action against CS:GO skin gambling sites

Valve has issued a statement on in-game trading in which it denies any connection to or relationship with CS:GO skin gambling sites. Furthermore, it warns that it will soon begin taking action against them, and hinted at possible negative consequences for players who use gambling sites as well.

The statement in full:

"In 2011, we added a feature to Steam that enabled users to trade in-game items as a way to make it easier for people to get the items they wanted in games featuring in-game economies.

Since then a number of gambling sites started leveraging the Steam trading system, and there's been some false assumptions about our involvement with these sites. We'd like to clarify that we have no business relationships with any of these sites. We have never received any revenue from them. And Steam does not have a system for turning in-game items into real world currency.

These sites have basically pieced together their operations in two-part fashion. First, they are using the OpenID API as a way for users to prove ownership of their Steam accounts and items. Any other information they obtain about a user's Steam account is either manually disclosed by the user or obtained from the user's Steam Community profile (when the user has chosen to make their profile public). Second, they create automated Steam accounts that make the same web calls as individual Steam users.

Using the OpenID API and making the same web calls as Steam users to run a gambling business is not allowed by our API nor our user agreements. We are going to start sending notices to these sites requesting they cease operations through Steam, and further pursue the matter as necessary. Users should probably consider this information as they manage their in-game item inventory and trade activity."

Valve is currently at the center of a lawsuit over CS:GO skin gambling, to which CSGO Lotto co-owners Trevor "Tmartn" Martin and Thomas Cassell were recently added. We said in our analysis of the suit that it is “fundamentally flawed,” but even so it looks like Valve is anxious to put the matter to bed—or at the very least, to be seen doing its part to make it happen.